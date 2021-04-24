ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-HATCH OPENING -- INTERRUPTIBLE / POSSIBLE ONLY

Hatch opened as next crew arrives to the ISS on Crew Dragon

Start: 24 Apr 2021 10:49 GMT

End: 24 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - Hatch opened as NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet arrive on a Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

1115GMT 24/04 - hatch opening

1145GMT 24/04 - welcome ceremony

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

