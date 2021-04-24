ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-DOCKING -- INTERRUPTIBLE / POSSIBLE ONLY

Next crew arrives to the ISS on Crew Dragon
Start: 24 Apr 2021 09:00 GMT
End: 24 Apr 2021 13:00 GMT
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur are joined by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet on a Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station. It will be the first Crew Dragon mission to fly two international partner crew members to the ISS.
SCHEDULE:
0910GMT 24/04 - docking
1115GMT 24/04 - hatch opening
1145GMT 24/04 - welcome ceremony
PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO
DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO
Source: NASA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: In space
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com