ADVISORY INDONESIA-SUBMARINE/NEWSER

Indonesian military officials hold briefing on submarine

Start: 24 Apr 2021 08:23 GMT

End: 24 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

BALI NGURAH RAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, BALI, INDONESIA – Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahanto and Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono are expected to speak in a news conference about missing submarine

LIST OF SPEAKERS:

Left – Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono

Centre - Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahanto

Right – Indonesian police chief Listyo Sigit

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: INDONESIAN MILITARY HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Indonesia

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com