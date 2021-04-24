ADVISORY --FLASH--6108-TURKEY-USA/ARMENIA

Armenians celebrate as Biden says 1915 massacres constitute genocide

Start: 24 Apr 2021 19:26 GMT

End: 24 Apr 2021 19:28 GMT

YEREVAN, ARMENIA - People on the streets of Yerevan, Armenia celebrate after U.S. President Joe Biden the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: A1+ / NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC POLE PARTY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Armenia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ARMENIAN SPEECH / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com