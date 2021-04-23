Marseille ease past Reims with a 3-1 victory away

Olympique de Marseille beats Reims 3-1 on Friday at the Stade Auguste Delaune. Reims were looking for a victory after a scoreless draw against FC Metz in their previous match. Marseille, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-2 victory against FC Lorient. After today's result, Reims and Marseille sit 11th, (41 points) and 5th, (55 points), in the table respectively, after 34 matches.

The Red and Whites started strongly in the first half, thanks to Nathanael Mbuku finding the net, on 38 minutes. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Dimitri Payet, 41 minutes in brought The Phocaeans level. Marseille then netted once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Arek Milik just before half-time, which saw the first half end 1-2.

Marseille continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Dimitri Payet finding the net again, on 76 minutes. The game ended with a 3-1 victory for the visitors.

For Reims, Kaj Sierhuis, Dario Maresic, Arber Zeneli, Mouhamadou Drammeh and Dereck Kutesa, came on for El Bilal Toure, Dion Lopy, Nathanael Mbuku, Boulaye Dia and Xavier Chavalerin. Marseille brought on Valentin Rongier and Luis Henrique, to replace Boubacar Kamara and Lucas Perrin.

The referee booked Wout Faes and Wout Faes (2 yellow cards) saw the red card, for Reims.

Reims will next play Nîmes away, with Marseille facing RC Strasburg at home.