ADVISORY UPDATED SOURCE - FRANCE-SECURITY/STABBING

Knifeman stabs female police worker near Paris
Start: 23 Apr 2021 14:08 GMT
End: 23 Apr 2021 15:08 GMT
RAMBOUILLET - A knifeman stabbed a woman working for the police in the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, near Paris, on Friday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
