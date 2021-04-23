ADVISORY TIME APPROX - CHAD-DEBY/FUNERAL -- INTERRUPTIBLE

Chad holds funeral for President Idriss Deby

N'DJAMENA - Chad holds a state funeral for President Idriss Deby, who was killed in fighting against Libya-based rebels on Monday (April 19). After the ceremony, which is expected to be attended by international leaders, Deby's body will be flown to his home town for burial. Opposition leaders have called for a start to a period of civil disobedience against the transitional military takeover.

SCHEDULE:

0800gmt START OF CEREMONY

- military honours

- laying of flowers

- speech from one of Deby's sons

- thanks from family

- various speeches

- laying of marshal regalia on the body

1100gmt return of the body to the family

1200gmt departure for Grande Mosque of N'Djamena

1300gmt departure for airport

