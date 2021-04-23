ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-LAUNCH

Next crew launches to the ISS on Crew Dragon

Start: 23 Apr 2021 09:26 GMT

End: 23 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur are joined by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet on a Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station. It will be the first Crew Dragon mission to fly two international partner crew members to the ISS.

SCHEDULE:

0949GMT 23/04- Scheduled time of launch

