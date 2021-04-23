ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JOHNSON&JOHNSON-CDC-FDA

U.S. authorities hold newser on advice to resume J&J vaccine

UNIDENTIFIED - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration hold a virtual press conference after advisers to the CDC recommended on Friday that use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine should be resumed in the United States despite evidence that it is linked to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots.

SPEAKERS: Janet Woodcock, M.D., Acting FDA Commissioner • Rochelle Walensky, M.D., CDC Director • Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research • Anne Schuchat, M.D., CDC Principal Deputy Director

