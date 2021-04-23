ADVISORY ENVIRONMENT-EAGLE/LATVIA

View of female eagle with her hatched eaglet
Start: 23 Apr 2021 02:40 GMT
End: 23 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
DURBE – Female eagle Milda is seen with one hatched eaglet and a companion in a tree top nest. Milda's original partner Raimis failed to return to the nest weeks ago. Milda and her new companion, who is believed to be another male eagle, sit on two other eggs.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: LATVIA FUND FOR NATURE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Latvia
Topic: Oddly Enough
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com