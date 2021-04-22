ADVISORY GLOBAL-CLIMATE/SUMMIT -- UPDATED

Biden administration hosts Climate Leaders' Summit
Start: 22 Apr 2021 11:57 GMT
End: 22 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND RUNNING ORDER OF SPEAKERS IS TBC AND IS LIKELY TO CHANGE
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration hosts White House summit with global leaders on Earth Day on ways to slow climate change.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT - Expected start time
2100GMT - Expected end time
FOLLOWING SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE / ORDER OF SPEAKER IS TO BE CONFIRMED:
1200GMT-Session 1
Raising Our Climate Ambition
President Biden and Vice President Harris will open the inaugural session of the Summit.
U.S. Participants:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry
Leaders:
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres
Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda
President Alberto Fernandez, Argentina
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh
Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Bhutan
President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada
President Sebastián Piñera, Chile
President Xi Jinping, People’s Republic of China
President Iván Duque Márquez, Colombia
President Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission
President Emmanuel Macron, France
President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Gabon
Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India
President Joko Widodo, Indonesia
Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Japan
President David Kabua, Republic of the Marshall Islands
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico
President Moon Jae-in, Republic of Korea
President Vladimir Putin, The Russian Federation
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
1545GMT.-Session 2
Investing in Climate Solutions
This session will highlight the urgent need to scale up climate finance; efforts to increase public finance for mitigation and adaptation in developing countries; and efforts to shift trillions of dollars of private investment to finance the transition to net zero by 2050.
U.S. Participants:
Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry
National Economic Council Director Brian Deese
Leaders:
President Félix Tshisekedi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
President Charles Michel, European Council
Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Jamaica
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand
Speakers:
Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank
Oliver Bäte, CEO, Allianz
Jane Fraser, CEO, Citigroup
Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund
Marcie Frost, CEO, CalPERS
Yannick Glemarec, Executive Director, Green Climate Fund
David Malpass, Group President, World Bank Group
Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO, Bank of America; Chair, International Business Council; Co-
Chair, Sustainable Markets Initiative
Day 1 Featured Speakers:
Pope Francis
Carolina Schmidt, Environment Minister, Chile; President, 25th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 25)
Alok Sharma MP, United Kingdom; President, 26th United Nations United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26)
Xiye Bastida, Fridays for Future
1645GMT-Session 3
Adaptation and Resilience
This session will highlight the climate adaptation and resilience challenges faced by all countries, especially those most vulnerable to climate impacts, and cutting-edge approaches to strengthening resilience in the face of climate change and climate variability.
U.S. Participants:
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas
Speakers:
Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service, Communications, Fiji
Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport, Ireland
Aziz Rabbah, Minister of Energy, Mines and Environment, Morocco
Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Netherlands
Malik Amin Aslam, Federal Minister of Climate Change, Pakistan
João Pedro Matos Fernandes, Minister for the Environment and Climate Action, Portugal
Abdullah Subai, Minister of Municipality and Environment, Qatar
Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, Minister of Environment, Rwanda
Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Thailand
Climate Action at All Levels
This session will highlight the critical efforts of subnational and non-state actors (cities, states/regions, and indigenous groups) that are contributing to green recovery and working closely with national governments to advance climate ambition and resilience on the ground.
U.S. Participants:
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan
Speakers:
Sinéia B. do Vale, Member, Indigenous Council of Roraima, Brazil
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans
Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Paris, France
Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad
Governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo, Japan
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico
Fawn Sharp, President, National Congress of American Indians
Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico City, Mexico
1800GMT-Session 3
Climate Security
This session will highlight the global security challenges posed by climate change, the impact on the military and readiness, and efforts underway to address the threat multipliers to energy, economic, and national security.
U.S. Participants:
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations
Speakers:
Ben Wallace MP, Secretary of State for Defense, United Kingdom
Kishi Nobuo, Minister of Defense, Japan
Monica Juma, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Defense, Kenya
Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General, NATO
Carlos G. Dominguez III, Secretary of Finance, The Philippines
Jumaah Enad, Minister of Defense, Iraq
Margarita Robles Fernández, Minister of Defense, Spain
