ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRITAIN --PROFANE LANGUAGE

Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate in Canary Wharf

Start: 22 Apr 2021 06:21 GMT

End: 22 Apr 2021 06:21 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE - CREW ARE CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING TECHNICAL PROBLEMS - MONITOR FOR FURTHER UPDATES**

LONDON - Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate in Canary Wharf

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com