ADVISORY CHAD-DEBY/FUNERAL -- INTERRUPTIBLE

Chad holds funeral for President Idriss Deby
N'DJAMENA - Chad holds a state funeral for President Idriss Deby, who was killed in fighting against Libya-based rebels on Monday (April 19). After the ceremony, which is expected to be attended by international leaders, Deby's body will be flown to his home town for burial. Opposition leaders have called for a start to a period of civil disobedience against the transitional military takeover.
SCHEDULE:
0600gmt guests arrive
0630gmt arrival of various bodies and organisations including religious leaders, mayors and ambassadors
0700gmt arrival of military and civilian ministers/former government ministers/heads of diplomatic missions/members of the military transition council
0730gmt arrival of foreign delegations, heads of state and friendly governments
0745gmt arrival of general army chief of staff
0800gmt START OF CEREMONY
- military honours
- laying of flowers
- speech from one of Deby's sons
- thanks from family
- various speeches
- laying of marshal regalia on the body
1100gmt return of the body to the family
1200gmt departure for Grande Mosque of N'Djamena
1300gmt departure for airport
