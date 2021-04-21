ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-CROWD--PROFANITY

Chauvin trial - Crowd gathers in Minneapolis after verdict

Start: 20 Apr 2021 23:37 GMT

End: 21 Apr 2021 00:29 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA - Celebrations, protests outside the courthouse after verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com