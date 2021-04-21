ADVISORY SOCCER-EUROPE/BREAKAWAY-PEREZ

Super League & Real Madrid's Perez speaks to Spanish radio

Start: 21 Apr 2021 22:01 GMT

End: 21 Apr 2021 23:01 GMT

MADRID – Super League and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez speaks to Spain’s Cadena SER radio after the collapse of the Super League.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE SPAIN / MUST CREDIT EL LARGUERO – CADENA SER

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: CADENA SER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL / SPAINISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com