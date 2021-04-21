ADVISORY GLOBAL-CLIMATE/SUMMIT -- UPDATED

Biden administration hosts Climate Leaders' Summit

Start: 22 Apr 2021 11:55 GMT

End: 22 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND RUNNING ORDER OF SPEAKERS IS TBC AND IS LIKELY TO CHANGE

==

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration hosts White House summit with global leaders on Earth Day on ways to slow climate change.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - Expected start time

2100GMT - Expected end time

FOLLOWING SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE / ORDER OF SPEAKER IS TO BE CONFIRMED:

1200GMT-Session 1

Raising Our Climate Ambition

President Biden and Vice President Harris will open the inaugural session of the Summit.

U.S. Participants:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Leaders:

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda

President Alberto Fernandez, Argentina

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh

Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Bhutan

President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada

President Sebastián Piñera, Chile

President Xi Jinping, People’s Republic of China

President Iván Duque Márquez, Colombia

President Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission

President Emmanuel Macron, France

President Ali Bongo Ondimba, Gabon

Chancellor Angela Merkel, Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India

President Joko Widodo, Indonesia

Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Japan

President David Kabua, Republic of the Marshall Islands

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico

President Moon Jae-in, Republic of Korea

President Vladimir Putin, The Russian Federation

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Kingdom

1545GMT.-Session 2

Investing in Climate Solutions

This session will highlight the urgent need to scale up climate finance; efforts to increase public finance for mitigation and adaptation in developing countries; and efforts to shift trillions of dollars of private investment to finance the transition to net zero by 2050.

U.S. Participants:

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese

Leaders:

President Félix Tshisekedi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

President Charles Michel, European Council

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Jamaica

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand

Speakers:

Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank

Oliver Bäte, CEO, Allianz

Jane Fraser, CEO, Citigroup

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

Marcie Frost, CEO, CalPERS

Yannick Glemarec, Executive Director, Green Climate Fund

David Malpass, Group President, World Bank Group

Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO, Bank of America; Chair, International Business Council; Co-

Chair, Sustainable Markets Initiative

Day 1 Featured Speakers:

Pope Francis

Carolina Schmidt, Environment Minister, Chile; President, 25th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 25)

Alok Sharma MP, United Kingdom; President, 26th United Nations United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26)

Xiye Bastida, Fridays for Future

1645GMT-Session 3

Adaptation and Resilience

This session will highlight the climate adaptation and resilience challenges faced by all countries, especially those most vulnerable to climate impacts, and cutting-edge approaches to strengthening resilience in the face of climate change and climate variability.

U.S. Participants:

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas

Speakers:

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service, Communications, Fiji

Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport, Ireland

Aziz Rabbah, Minister of Energy, Mines and Environment, Morocco

Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Netherlands

Malik Amin Aslam, Federal Minister of Climate Change, Pakistan

João Pedro Matos Fernandes, Minister for the Environment and Climate Action, Portugal

Abdullah Subai, Minister of Municipality and Environment, Qatar

Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, Minister of Environment, Rwanda

Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Thailand

Climate Action at All Levels

This session will highlight the critical efforts of subnational and non-state actors (cities, states/regions, and indigenous groups) that are contributing to green recovery and working closely with national governments to advance climate ambition and resilience on the ground.

U.S. Participants:

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan

Speakers:

Sinéia B. do Vale, Member, Indigenous Council of Roraima, Brazil

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, New Orleans

Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Paris, France

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad

Governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo, Japan

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico

Fawn Sharp, President, National Congress of American Indians

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico City, Mexico

1800GMT-Session 3

Climate Security

This session will highlight the global security challenges posed by climate change, the impact on the military and readiness, and efforts underway to address the threat multipliers to energy, economic, and national security.

U.S. Participants:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations

Speakers:

Ben Wallace MP, Secretary of State for Defense, United Kingdom

Kishi Nobuo, Minister of Defense, Japan

Monica Juma, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Defense, Kenya

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General, NATO

Carlos G. Dominguez III, Secretary of Finance, The Philippines

Jumaah Enad, Minister of Defense, Iraq

Margarita Robles Fernández, Minister of Defense, Spain

