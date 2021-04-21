ADVISORY 3243-CHAD-DEBY/SPEECH --FLASH

Army wants to return poer to civilians - Chad's interim president

Start: 21 Apr 2021 20:25 GMT

End: 21 Apr 2021 20:26 GMT

N'DJAMENA - General Mahamat Idriss Deby, named interim president by a transitional council of military officers, gives first public comments since taking power.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHAD

DIGITAL: NO USE CHAD

Source: TELE TCHAD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Chad

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com