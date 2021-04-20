ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-COURTHOUSE --UPDATED DETAILS, PROFANITY

Aerials and protests by courthouse which held Chauvin trial

Start: 19 Apr 2021 22:53 GMT

End: 20 Apr 2021 01:41 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: PROFANITY WARNING

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA - Demonstrators gather near courthouse which held trial of Derek Chauvin.

2253GMT - Aerials over courthouse (Please note signal was followed by aerials of fire in a Minneapolis church. Reuters are verifying information about the fire)

0027GMT - Demonstrators seen near courthouse.

