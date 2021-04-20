ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGE FLOYD-FAMILY PRAYER --TIME APPROX

Sharpton, Floyd family pray outside Minneapolis courthouse
Start: 19 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 19 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
PLEASE NOTE: Event was cancelled due to scheduling clashes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - Reverend Al Sharpton and Attorney Ben Crump, along with the family of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, and others, join together for a prayer outside of the courthouse in Minneapolis as lawyers make their closing arguments Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com