ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGE FLOYD-FAMILY PRAYER --TIME APPROX

Sharpton, Floyd family pray outside Minneapolis courthouse

Start: 19 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 19 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: Event was cancelled due to scheduling clashes.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - Reverend Al Sharpton and Attorney Ben Crump, along with the family of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, and others, join together for a prayer outside of the courthouse in Minneapolis as lawyers make their closing arguments Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com