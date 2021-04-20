ADVISORY SOCCER-EUROPE/BREAKAWAY-PSG

PSG coach Pochettino speaks before game against Angers
Start: 20 Apr 2021 12:15 GMT
End: 20 Apr 2021 13:15 GMT
PARIS - Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino speaks to journalists before their Ligue 1 game against Angers, and may comment on the creation of a breakaway Super League, which so far does not include any French teams.
SCHEDULE:
1230GMT - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: PSG HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Sports
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com