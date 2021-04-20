ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 2168-CHAD-DEBY/

Chad President Idriss Deby dies on front lines, says army spokesman

Start: 20 Apr 2021 11:00 GMT

End: 20 Apr 2021 11:05 GMT

CHAD - Chad's President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the front line of a fight against northern rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday, the day after Deby was declared the winner of a sixth term in office.

Deby's campaign said on Monday that he was headed to the front lines to join troops battling "terrorists".

