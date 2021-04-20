ADVISORY -- FLASH -- 2168-CHAD-DEBY/

Chad President Idriss Deby dies on front lines, says army spokesman
Start: 20 Apr 2021 11:00 GMT
End: 20 Apr 2021 11:05 GMT
CHAD - Chad's President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the front line of a fight against northern rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday, the day after Deby was declared the winner of a sixth term in office.
Deby's campaign said on Monday that he was headed to the front lines to join troops battling "terrorists".
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE CHAD
DIGITAL: NO USE CHAD
Source: CHAD TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Chad
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com