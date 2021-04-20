ADVISORY EUROPE-GERMANY/MERKEL

Merkel addresses PACE, possible comments on Navalny

Start: 20 Apr 2021 07:45 GMT

End: 20 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

VIRTUAL - German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the Parliamentary Assembly at the Council of Europe. Monitoring for comments on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Merkel addresses the Council of Europe

