ADVISORY CHINA-BOAO/

China's Xi delivers keynote speech at Boao Forum
Start: 20 Apr 2021 01:20 GMT
End: 20 Apr 2021 03:35 GMT
PLEASE NOTE: This event was cancelled because it is a duplication of an existing event.
VARIOUS - Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the annual Boao Forum via video link. Other key speakers including Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang, finance minister Liu Kun, as well as IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will also speak via video link. The annual meeting brings together top Chinese and foreign leaders, policymakers, company executives and academics to discuss economic and policy issues.
SCHEDULE:
0130GMT - event starts
ORDER OF SPEAKERS TBC
