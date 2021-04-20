ADVISORY CHINA-BOAO/

China's Xi delivers keynote speech at Boao Forum

Start: 20 Apr 2021 01:42 GMT

End: 20 Apr 2021 05:00 GMT

VARIOUS - Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the annual Boao Forum via video link. Other key speakers including Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang, finance minister Liu Kun, as well as IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will also speak via video link. The annual meeting brings together top Chinese and foreign leaders, policymakers, company executives and academics to discuss economic and policy issues.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - event starts

ORDER OF SPEAKER:

1. Boao Forum for Asia Commemorative Video

2. Welcome Speech by Ban Ki-moon, Chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia

3. Speech by Chinese Leader

4. In turn, leaders of various countries, heads of international organizations and representatives of the business community are invited to deliver video addresses

The order of the speeches is as follows:

I. The first link

(1) Foreign leaders and persons in charge of international organizations

1. Sultan Hassanal, Brunei Darussalam

2. President of the Republic of Chile

3. Joko, President of the Republic of Indonesia

4. Nazarbayev, the first president of Kazakhstan

5. President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea

6. Thonglum, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic

7. Halima, President of the Republic of Singapore

8. Gotabaya, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

9. Nguyen Chun Phu, president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

10. Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

11. Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia

12. Abella, Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta

13. Mongolian Prime Minister Oyunerden

14. New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern

15. Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

16. Bozcor, President of the General Assembly

(2) Representatives of the business sector

1. Yusuf al-Bayyan, Director of the Boao Forum for Asia and Vice Chairman and CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

2. Choi Tai-yuan, Boao Forum for Asia Advisory Committee and Chairman of SK Group

II. Second Link

(1) Head of an international organization

1. Jin Liqun, President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (Offline)

2. Deng Hongsen, Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization

3. Marcos Trojo, President of the New Development Bank (offline)

4. Okonjo Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization

5. SCO Secretary General Norov (Offline)

6. OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria

7. Liu Zhenmin, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (Offline)

8. Mary Robinson, President of the Senate

9. Madrid club president Turk

(2) Representatives of the business sector

1. Boao Forum for Asia Advisory Committee, Australia Forrest Metal Group Chairman

