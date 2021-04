ADVISORY USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-SECURITY-GOVERNOR

Minnesota governor, mayors discuss preps for Chauvin verdict

Start: 19 Apr 2021 21:19 GMT

End: 19 Apr 2021 21:30 GMT

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA - Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz will join Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to update reporters on public safety ahead of the expected verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: .NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com