ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS-HELICOPTER

NASA conducts Mars helicopter flight test
Start: 19 Apr 2021 10:15 GMT
End: 19 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
PASADENA, CA / SPACE - Live coverage of the Mars helicopter Ingenuity team analyzing the first test flight data in JPL's Space Flight Operations Facility.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO
DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO
Source: NASA TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: In space
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com