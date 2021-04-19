ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS-HELICOPTER BRIEFING

NASA gives briefing after successful flight on Mars
Start: 19 Apr 2021 18:00 GMT
End: 19 Apr 2021 19:00 GMT
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - NASA gives a post-flight briefing after its miniature robot helicopter, Ingenuity, performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars earlier on Monday (April 19), achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet.
SCHEDULE:
1800GMT - Briefing
