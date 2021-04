Navalny to be transferred to hospital in Penal Colony

Start: 19 Apr 2021 11:01 GMT

End: 19 Apr 2021 11:37 GMT

VLADIMIR – Exteriors of Penal Colony number 3 which houses a hospital where Alexei Navalny is supposed to be transferred.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: REUTERS

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com