ADVISORY --FLASH-- 7116-SOCCER-EUROPE/BREAKAWAY

FIFA expresses "disapproval" as top European soccer clubs announce new Super League

Start: 19 Apr 2021 00:10 GMT

End: 19 Apr 2021 00:14 GMT

VARIOUS - Twelve of Europe's top football clubs announced on Sunday (April 18) they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from within the game and beyond.

FIFA and UEFA condemned the plans, with Europe's governing body saying it would ban any club involved from playing in its domestic league. The new plan was announced the day before UEFA meets to discuss a new expanded format for the Champions League.

