The Red and Whites run riot, scoring 3 without reply at the Matmut Atlantique Stadiums

Bordeaux were defeated at home by Monaco at the Matmut Atlantique Stadiums on Sunday. Bordeaux arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 4-1 to St Etienne. Monaco were coming from consecutive wins against Dijon and Metz. As the table looks today, Bordeaux and Monaco currently occupy 16th and 3rd spots in the table, with 36 points and 68 points respectively after 33 matches.

Monaco didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Kevin Volland opening the rout at the 29 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Gelson Martins just before half-time. The score at half time was 0-2.

The Red and Whites continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Stevan Jovetic finding the net just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 3-0.

For Bordeaux, Edson Mexer, Mehdi Zerkane, Nicolas De Preville, Jean Seri and Amadou Traore, came on for Wissam Ben Yedder, Aleksandr Golovin, Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland and Youssouf Fofana. Monaco brought on Stevan Jovetic, Sofiane Diop, Ruben Aguilar, Fode Toure and Florentino Luis for Wissam Ben Yedder, Aleksandr Golovin, Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland and Youssouf Fofana.

The referee booked Tom Lacoux, Mehdi Zerkane and Jean Seri from Bordeaux and Tom Lacoux (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Monaco's Youssouf Fofana also received a yellow.

Next up, Bordeaux are away to Lorient, whilst Monaco will travel to face Angers.