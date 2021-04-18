The Racers drop points against Nimes 1-1 at Stade Des Costieres

On Sunday, Nimes and Strasburg were held to a 1-1 draw at Stade Des Costieres. Nimes wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Brest. Strasburg, on the other hand, lost 4-1 in the last match they played against PSG. As the table looks today, Nimes are in 18th place on the table and has 30 points while Strasburg sit in 15th with 36 points after 33 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Nimes who started the second half well, thanks to Renaud Ripart finding the net at the 55 minute mark. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Dimitri Lienard equalised for Strasburg, on 82 minutes. The final result, Nimes 1, Strasburg 1.

For Nimes, Niclas Eliasson, Nolan Roux and Karim Aribi, came on for Yassine Benrahou, Moussa Kone and Renaud Ripart. Strasburg brought on Lionel Carole, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Mehdi Chahiri and Dion Moise Sahi, to replace Ludovic Ajorque, Adrien Thomasson, Jean-Eudes Aholou and Habib Diallo.

Nimes will next travel to Lens, while Strasburg will face Nantes at home.