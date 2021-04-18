The Parisians take the points and enjoy a home win against The Greens

PSG's 3-2 win over St Etienne on Sunday, was hard fought at the Parc des Princes. Both PSG and St Etienne arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. PSG were looking to pick up points after winning last match. St Etienne were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Bordeaux and Nimes. As it stands, PSG and St Etienne currently occupy 2nd and 13th spots in the league, with 69 points and 39 points respectively after 33 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, St Etienne took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Denis Bouanga finding the net in the 78th minute. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Kylian Mbappe, 79 minutes in brought The Parisians level. PSG looked to have the game under control when they scored again, thanks to a second effort from Kylian Mbappe at the 87 minute mark to establish a 2-1. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Romain Hamouma in the 90th minute, brought The Greens level. PSG in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Mauro Icardi. The game ended with a 3-2 home victory.

For PSG, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi and Colin Dagba, came on for Pablo Sarabia, Rafinha, Moise Kean and Alessandro Florenzi. St Etienne brought on Denis Bouanga, Arnaud Nordin, Aimen Moueffek, Adil Aouchiche and Charles Abi, to replace Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Zaydou Youssouf, Mathieu Debuchy, Wahbi Khazri and Miguel Trauco.

There were bookings for Presnel Kimpembe from PSG. For St Etienne, Yvan Neyou saw yellow.

PSG will next travel to Metz, while St Etienne will face Brest at home.