The Eaglets unable to avoid narrow defeat away to Dijon (2-0)

Dijon strolled past Nice with a 2-0 win on Sunday at the Stade Gaston Gerard. Dijon were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 3-0 to Monaco. Nice, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Dijon are currently 20th with 18 points from 33 matches, while Nice sit in 10th, with 43 points from 33.

Following a goalless first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on Dijon who started the second half well, with an early goal from Chafik in the 49th minute. Dijon then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Yassine Benzia, 77 minutes in to make it 2-0.

For Dijon, Mihai Dobre, Frederic Sammaritano and Jacques Siwe, came on for Roger Assale, Yassine Benzia and Aboubakar Kamara. Nice brought on Stanley N`Soki, Youcef Atal, Hicham Boudaoui and Malik Sellouki, to replace Hassane Kamara, Rony Lopes, Pierre Lees-Melou and Myziane Maolida.

There were bookings for Chafik from Dijon, and Morgan Schneiderlin, for Nice.

Dijon will next travel to Rennes, while Nice will face Montpellier at home.