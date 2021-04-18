Reims play out a goal-less draw against Metz at the Stade Auguste Delaune

Reims were held to 0-0 draw by Metz down on Sunday at the Stade Auguste Delaune. Reims arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a scoreless draw against Nice in their previous match. Metz lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Lille. As it stands, Reims are currently 11th with 41 points from 33 matches, while Metz sit in 9th, with 43 points from 33.

For Reims, Mathieu Cafaro, Arber Zeneli, Kaj Sierhuis and Dereck Kutesa, came on for Nathanael Mbuku, Moussa Doumbia, El Bilal Toure and Boulaye Dia. Metz replaced Lamine Gueye, Thierry Ambrose and Matthieu Udol with Vagner, Aaron Leya Iseka and Thomas Delaine.

There were bookings for Marshall Munetsi, Ghislain Konan and Thomas Foket from Reims. For Metz, Kiki saw yellow.

Metz and Reims will next play at home to PSG and Marseille respectively.