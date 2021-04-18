Lyon squeeze past Nantes in 2-1 victory at the Stade de la Beaujoire

Lyon enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday. Nantes were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Rennes while Lyon were coming off the back of a 3-0 win against Angers. After today's result, Nantes and Lyon currently occupy 19th and 4th spots in the table, with 28 points and 67 points respectively after 33 matches.

The Kids started the first half well, thanks to an early goal from Memphis Depay in the 5th minute. Lyon then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a second effort from Memphis Depay at the 37 minute mark, finalising the first half 0-2.

Nantes took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Nicolas Pallois in the 60th minute. The game ended 2-1.

For Nantes, Dennis Appiah, Abdoul Kader Bamba, Marcus Coco and Sebastien Corchia, came on for Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimaraes, Memphis Depay, Leo Dubois and Karl Toko Ekambi. Lyon replaced Mattia De Sciglio, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar, Sinaly Diomande and Yaya Soumare with Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimaraes, Memphis Depay, Leo Dubois and Karl Toko Ekambi.

The referee booked Jason Denayer for Lyon.

Nantes will next travel to Strasburg, while Lyon will face Lille at home.