Its all even at the Stade Francis-Le Blé, after The Pirates draw 1-1 with Lens

On Sunday, Brest and Lens were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. Brest wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Nimes. Lens, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 4-1 victory against Lorient. As it stands, Brest and Lens sit 15th, (37 points) and 5th, (53 points), in the league respectively, after 33 matches.

Brest started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Yannick Cahuzac finding the net, on 37 minutes, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Lens took the lead in the second half, thanks to Gael Kakuta finding the net, 72 minutes in. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Brest, Jeremy Le Douaron and Bandiougou Fadiga, came on for Romain Philippoteaux and Jeremy Le Douaron, Lens brought on Simon Banza, Ignatius Kpene Ganago, Ismael Boura and Adrien Louveau to replace Arnaud Kalimuendo, Corentin Jean, Issiaga Sylla and Gael Kakuta.

The referee booked Loic Bade, Massadio Haidara, Steven Fortes, Simon Banza and Jonathan Clauss for Lens. The referee also showed three red cards, for Brest to Jean Lucas and for Lens to Steven Fortes (2 yellow cards) and Simon Banza.

Brest will next travel to St Etienne, while Lens will face Nimes at home.