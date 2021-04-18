ADVISORY USA-MINNESOTA/SHOOTING-PROTEST-- NEW SOURCE

Protesters in Minneapolis after police shooting of Daunte Wright

Start: 18 Apr 2021 03:58 GMT

End: 18 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES - Protesters in a Minneapolis suburb gather for a seventh night of demonstrations after a 20-year-old Black man was killed by police.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com