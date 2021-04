ADVISORY GERMANY-ELECTIONS/GREENS

Germany's Greens announce candidate for chancellor

BERLIN - Germany's Green party announces its candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor after federal elections in September. It will be either of its two party leaders, Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck.

