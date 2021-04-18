ADVISORY --FLASH--7112-SOCCER-EUROPE/BREAKAWAY-RELEASE

Top European soccer clubs announce new Super League

Start: 18 Apr 2021 22:55 GMT

End: 18 Apr 2021 23:01 GMT

VARIOUS - Twelve of Europe's top clubs announced on Sunday they were launching a breakaway Super League, headed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Six clubs from England's Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur feature among the founding members, along with Spain's Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and Italy's Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan, the organisation, called Super League, said in a statement.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE PRESS RELEASE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Sports

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com