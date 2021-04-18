ADVISORY --FLASH--7112-SOCCER-EUROPE/BREAKAWAY-RELEASE

Top European soccer clubs announce new Super League
Start: 18 Apr 2021 22:55 GMT
End: 18 Apr 2021 23:01 GMT
VARIOUS - Twelve of Europe's top clubs announced on Sunday they were launching a breakaway Super League, headed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.
Six clubs from England's Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur feature among the founding members, along with Spain's Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and Italy's Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan, the organisation, called Super League, said in a statement.
