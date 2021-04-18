ADVISORY --FLASH--7111-SOCCER-EUROPE/BREAKAWAY-STADIUMS

File of top European clubs announcing breakaway Super League

Start: 18 Apr 2021 23:09 GMT

End: 18 Apr 2021 23:14 GMT

VARIOUS - File footage of stadiums and facilities of some of the European clubs forming a breakaway super league.

Six clubs from England's Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur feature among the founding members, along with Spain's Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and Italy's Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan, the organisation, called Super League, said in a statement.

