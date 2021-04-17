Travelling Lorient are humbled in a 3-2 defeat by The Olympians

Marseille's 3-2 win over Lorient on Saturday, was hard fought at the Orange Velodrome. Marseille arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 3-3 draw against Montpellier. Lorient, on the other hand, lost 4-1 in the last match they played against Lens. As the table looks today, Marseille are in 6th place, with 52 points from 33 matches, while Lorient sit in 17th, with 32 points from 33.

Lorient started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Terem Moffi giving Lorient the lead, on 19 minutes, seeing out the first half 0-1.

Marseille staged a comeback in the second half, thanks to Dimitri Payet finding the net at the 53 minute mark. The momentum was now with Marseille, who then scored again through a goal from Pol Lirola, on 56 minutes to establish a 2-1. However, they were unable to maintain their lead, Terem Moffi managed to equalize and take the sides off in the 70th minute at 2-2. In the end though, The Olympians just before the final whistle took the victory following another Pol Lirola goal. The game ended with a 3-2 home victory.

For Marseille, Luis Henrique, Saif-Eddine Khaoui and Yuto Nagatomo, came on for Fabien Lemoine, Jerome Hergault, Yoane Wissa and Terem Moffi. Lorient brought on Thomas Monconduit, Enzo Le Fee, Quentin Boisgard and Adrian Grbic, to replace Fabien Lemoine, Jerome Hergault, Yoane Wissa and Terem Moffi.

The referee booked Leonardo Balerdi for Marseille.

Marseille will play away against Reims, while Lorient will face Bordeaux at home.