Rennes blaze past The Black and Whites, scoring 3 at the Stade Raymond Kopa without reply

Rennes snatched all three points from Angers in a 3-0 victory on Saturday, at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Angers were looking forward to meeting again after losing 3-0 to Lyon in their last match. Rennes were coming off the back of a 1-0 win against Nantes. As it stands, Angers are in 11th place, with 41 points from 33 matches, while Rennes sit in 7th, with 48 points from 33.

Rennes started the game well, with Jeremy Doku opening the rout just before half-time, to take a 0-1 lead into half time.

Rennes continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Martin Terrier in the 63rd minute. Rennes then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Sehrou Guirassy just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-0.

For Angers, Sada Thioub, Waniss Taibi, Noah Fatar, Yassin Fortune and Zinedine Ould Khaled, came on for Martin Terrier, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Truffert and Benjamin Bourigeaud. Rennes brought on Sehrou Guirassy, Clement Grenier, Dalbert and Romain Del Castillo, to replace Martin Terrier, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Truffert and Benjamin Bourigeaud.

The referee booked Ibrahim Amadou and Ismael Traore for Angers.

Rennes and Angers will next play at home to Dijon and Monaco respectively.