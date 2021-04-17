ADVISORY USA-POLICE/CHICAGO

Protest in Chicago after 13-year-old shot by police officer

Start: 17 Apr 2021 00:23 GMT

End: 17 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES – A protest is held in Chicago after officials on Thursday released to the public a graphic body-camera video showing a policeman shooting and killing 13-year-old Adam Toledo while he appeared to be raising his hands in an alley more than two weeks ago.

