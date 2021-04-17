ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LANDING

Crew returns to earth from the ISS
Start: 17 Apr 2021 01:41 GMT
End: 17 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT
IN SPACE - Kathleen Rubins of NASA, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos return to Earth after leaving the International Space Station.
SCHEDULE:
0133GMT 17/04 - Scheduled undocking
0401GMT 17/04 - Deorbit
0456GMT 17/04 - Landing
PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
