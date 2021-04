ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/PHILIP -- NO USE UK

Funeral service for Prince Philip at St George's Chapel

Start: 17 Apr 2021 11:07 GMT

End: 17 Apr 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITOR'S NOTE: PLEASE SEE FULL UPDATED RESTRICTIONS. NOTE: NO EDITS FROM THE FUNERAL SERVICE ARE PERMITTED - REUTERS WILL SEND AN EDIT FOLLOWING THE SERVICE.

==

WINDSOR - The funeral service for Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, is held at St George's Chapel.

--

SCHEDULE:

1130GMT - Military form up inside grounds of Windsor Castle / Windsor Castle procession route

1320GMT - The Members of The Royal Family and The Duke of Edinburgh’s family who are not taking part in the Procession will depart Windsor Castle by car for St. George’s Chapel.

The Duchess of Cornwall The Countess of Wessex and Forfar, Viscount Severn and The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor The Duchess of Cambridge Mr. and Mrs. Mike Tindall Princess Beatrice, Mrs. and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank and Mr. Jack Brooksbank The Lady Sarah and Mr. Daniel Chatto The Duke of Gloucester The Duke of Kent Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy The Hereditary Prince of Baden The Landgrave of Hesse The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg The Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

1327GMT - Bands in Quadrangle play music

1327GMT - The Land Rover enters the Quadrangle via George IV Gate, and proceeds anti-clockwise around the Quadrangle to the Equerries’ Entrance The Service Chiefs and Major General’s Party take their position at the State Entrance The Pall Bearers take up position either side of the Land Rover and together they continue to the State Entrance

1338GMT - The Coffin is lifted by the Bearer Party in the Inner Hall

1340GMT - Music stops The Duke of Edinburgh’s Household take up their positions in the Procession

1340GMT - The Coffin emerges from the State Entrance Members of the Royal Family depart the State Entrance and take up their positions Royal Salute The Bearer Party places the Coffin onto the Land Rover

1344GMT - The Queen, attended by a Lady-in-Waiting, departs the Sovereign’s Entrance in the State Bentley The National Anthem is played

1345GMT - Procession steps off from the State Entrance Minute Guns fired from the East Lawn

1353GMT - The Land Rover reaches the West Steps of the Chapel

1400GMT National Minute Silence, Coffin enters St. George's Chapel, service commences

1402GMT - The Funeral Service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor. The Dean will give the Commendation as the Coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault.

A Lament will then be played by a Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. The Last Post will be sounded by Buglers of the Royal Marines from the west end of the Nave.

After a period of silence, the Reveille will be sounded by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry from the west end of the Nave.

The Buglers of the Royal Marines will sound Action Stations and this is at the specific request of The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the Blessing, after which the National Anthem will be sung by the four singers present.

The Service is expected to last for approximately 50 minutes.

At the end of the Service, The Queen, Members of the Royal Family and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Family will leave the Chapel via the Galilee Porch.

1450GMT - End of service

Restrictions:

LIVE RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADING UP TO THE FUNERAL UP UNTIL 1401GMT (INCLUDING 1 MIN SILENCE) (FROM FEED THAT STARTS AT 1130GMT)

BROADCAST: BBC STUDIOS – NO ACCESS UK

DIGITAL: BBC STUDIOS – NO ACCESS UK/ NO USE ANY WEBSITE PRIMARILY TARGETED AT THE UK/THIS INCLUDES WEBSITE OF NEWSPAPERS PRIMARILY PRODUCED IN THE UK WHETHER THE WEBSITE IS HOSTED IN THE UK OR NOT, OR ON ANY OF THEIR WEBSITES IN OTHER GLOBAL MARKETS, WEBSITES WITH ‘.CO.UK’ ADDRESSES, OR ANY WEBSITE PRIMARILY AIMED AT THE UK/NO ACCESS THROUGH EMBEDDED LINKS/NO STREAMING ON ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM/NO ARCHIVE/

--------------------------------------------------

LIVE RESTRICTIONS FOR THE FUNERAL – FROM 1401GMT FOR AROUND 50 MINS:

BROADCAST - BBC STUDIOS: NO USE UK/NEWS USE ONLY/CAN BE USED IN REAL TIME OR AS LIVE FOR 24 HOURS/NO USE AFTER 1450GMT 18 APRIL 2021/CLIENTS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO EDIT ANY MATERIAL FROM THE LIVE. REUTERS WILL ISSUE MATERIAL AS SOON AS IT CAN. THIS IS A CONDITION OF USE THAT HAS BEEN IMPOSED ON REUTERS BY THE EVENT ORGANISERS.

---------------------------

DIGITAL – BBC STUDIOS: NO USE UK/NEWS USE ONLY/CAN BE USED IN REAL TIME OR AS LIVE FOR 24 HOURS/MUST BE REMOVED FROM WEBSITES BY 1450GMT 18 APRIL 2021/NO USE ANY WEBSITE PRIMARILY TARGETED AT THE UK/THIS INCLUDES WEBSITE OF NEWSPAPERS PRIMARILY PRODUCED IN THE UK WHETHER THE WEBSITE IS HOSTED IN THE UK OR NOT, OR ON ANY OF THEIR WEBSITES IN OTHER GLOBAL MARKETS, WEBSITES WITH ‘.CO.UK’ ADDRESSES, OR ANY WEBSITE PRIMARILY AIMED AT THE UK/NO ACCESS THROUGH EMBEDDED LINKS/NO STREAMING ON ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM/NO ARCHIVE/ CLIENTS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO EDIT ANY MATERIAL FROM THE LIVE. REUTERS WILL ISSUE MATERIAL AS SOON AS IT CAN. THIS IS A CONDITION OF USE THAT HAS BEEN IMPOSED ON REUTERS BY THE EVENT ORGANISERS.

==========================================================================================================

EDITS

EDIT RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADING UP TO THE FUNERAL UP UNTIL 1401GMT (INCLUDING 1 MIN SILENCE) (FROM FEED THAT STARTS AT 1130GMT)

BROADCAST: BBC STUDIOS – NO ACCESS UK

DIGITAL: BBC STUDIOS – NO ACCESS UK/NO USE ANY WEBSITE PRIMARILY TARGETED AT THE UK/THIS INCLUDES WEBSITE OF NEWSPAPERS PRIMARILY PRODUCED IN THE UK WHETHER THE WEBSITE IS HOSTED IN THE UK OR NOT, OR ON ANY OF THEIR WEBSITES IN OTHER GLOBAL MARKETS, WEBSITES WITH ‘.CO.UK’ ADDRESSES, OR ANY WEBSITE PRIMARILY AIMED AT THE UK/NO ACCESS THROUGH EMBEDDED LINKS/NO STREAMING ON ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM/NO ARCHIVE/

==============================================================================

EDIT RESTRICTIONS FOR THE FUNERAL – FROM 1401GMT FOR AROUND 50 MINS - NO EDITS PERMITTED, REUTERS WILL SEND AN EDIT FOLLOWING THE FUNERAL SERVICE. ALSO NOTE THAT NO USE EVER OF THE INTERMENT BEGINNING WITH THE COMMENDATION AND ENDING WITH THE COFFIN COMPLETELY LOWERED IN THE VAULT OR THE COFFIN IN THE INNER HALL AT WINDSOR

EDIT RESTRICTIONS FROM THE FUNERAL SERVICE ON THE REUTERS EDIT WILL BE AS FOLLOWS:

BROADCAST: BBC STUDIOS – NO ACCESS UK/NEWS USE ONLY/NO USE EVER OF THE INTERMENT BEGINNING WITH THE COMMENDATION AND ENDING WITH THE COFFIN COMPLETELY LOWERED IN THE VAULT OR THE COFFIN IN THE INNER HALL AT WINDSOR/NO USE BEFORE END OF FUNERAL/NO USE UNTIL PALACE HAS GIVEN APPROVAL (VIA REUTERS CLIENT ADVISORY)/30 DAYS USAGE ONLY/NO USE AFTER 1450GMT 16 MAY 2021/NO ARCHIVE/ CLIENTS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO EDIT ANY MATERIAL FROM THE LIVE. REUTERS WILL ISSUE MATERIAL AS SOON AS IT CAN. THIS IS A CONDITION OF USE THAT HAS BEEN IMPOSED ON REUTERS BY THE EVENT ORGANISERS.

---------------

DIGITAL: BBC STUDIO –NO USE UK/ NEWS USE ONLY/NO USE EVER OF THE INTERMENT BEGINNING WITH THE COMMENDATION AND ENDING WITH THE COFFIN COMPLETELY LOWERED IN THE VAULT OR THE COFFIN IN THE INNER HALL AT WINDSOR/NO USE BEFORE END OF FUNERAL/NO USE UNTIL PALACE HAS GIVEN APPROVAL (VIA REUTERS CLIENT ADVISORY)/48 HOURS USAGE ONLY/NO USE AFTER 1450GMT 19 APRIL 2021 / MUST BE REMOVED FROM WEBSITES AFTER 1450GMT 19 APRIL 2021/NO ARCHIVE/NO USE ANY WEBSITE PRIMARILY TARGETED AT THE UK/THIS INCLUDES WEBSITE OF NEWSPAPERS PRIMARILY PRODUCED IN THE UK WHETHER THE WEBSITE IS HOSTED IN THE UK OR NOT, OR ON ANY OF THEIR WEBSITES IN OTHER GLOBAL MARKETS, WEBSITES WITH ‘.CO.UK’ ADDRESSES, OR ANY WEBSITE PRIMARILY AIMED AT THE UK/NO ACCESS THROUGH EMBEDDED LINKS/NO STREAMING ON ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM/ CLIENTS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO EDIT ANY MATERIAL FROM THE LIVE. REUTERS WILL ISSUE MATERIAL AS SOON AS IT CAN. THIS IS A CONDITION OF USE THAT HAS BEEN IMPOSED ON REUTERS BY THE EVENT ORGANISERS.

Source: BBC STUDIOS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com