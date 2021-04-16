The Great Danes fail to take all three points, after 1-1 draw with The Paladins

Lille were held to 1-1 draw by Montpellier down on Friday at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Lille were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Metz away (2-0), the other to PSG away (1-0). Montpellier, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Marseille. As it stands, Lille are currently 1st with 70 points from 33 matches, while Montpellier sit in 8th, with 47 points from 33.

Montpellier started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Andy Delort, on 21 minutes to take them into the break 0-1 up.

Lille took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Luiz Araujo finding the net just before the final whistle. The game ended 1-1.

For Lille, Jonathan David, Xeka, Yusuf Yazici, Luiz Araujo and Domagoj Bradaric, came on for Tim Weah, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Ikone, Jonathan Bamba and Reinildo Mandava. Montpellier brought on Vitorino Hilton, Arnaud Souquet, Damien Le Tallec and Petar Skuletic for Pedro Mendes, Gaetan Laborde, Teji Savanier and Andy Delort.

There were bookings for Benjamin Andre, Zeki Celik and Reinildo Mandava from Lille, and Florent Mollet, for Montpellier.

Montpellier and Lille will next play away to Nice and Lyon respectively.