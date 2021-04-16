ADVISORY USA-JAPAN/SUGA-WREATH

Japanese PM Suga places wreath in Arlington National Cemetery

Start: 16 Apr 2021 13:30 GMT

End: 16 Apr 2021 14:30 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suda places a memorial wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

