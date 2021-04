ADVISORY USA-JAPAN/SUGA-CSIS

Japan's prime minister speaks about Japan-U.S. relations

Start: 16 Apr 2021 22:08 GMT

End: 16 Apr 2021 22:32 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT WILL HAVE ENGLISH TRANSLATION OVER ORIGINAL LANGUAGE

WASHINGTON, D.C./ONLINE - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga makes remarks entitled "My Vision for the Japan-U.S. Alliance" at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CENTER FOR STRATEGIC AND INTERNATIONAL STUDIES

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com