ADVISORY USA-JAPAN/SUGA ARRIVAL

Japanese PM Suga arrives at Joint Base Andrews
Start: 15 Apr 2021 23:55 GMT
End: 16 Apr 2021 00:24 GMT
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, ahead of the meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday. Suga will be the first head-of-state hosted by Biden at the White House for an in-person visit.
