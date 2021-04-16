ADVISORY USA-JAPAN/SUGA ARRIVAL

Japanese PM Suga arrives at Joint Base Andrews

Start: 15 Apr 2021 23:55 GMT

End: 16 Apr 2021 00:24 GMT

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, ahead of the meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday. Suga will be the first head-of-state hosted by Biden at the White House for an in-person visit.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com