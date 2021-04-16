ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MACRON-ZELENSKIY

Macron, Zelenskiy hold briefing after talks with Merkel
Start: 16 Apr 2021 15:00 GMT
End: 16 Apr 2021 16:00 GMT
PARIS – Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds presser after three-way talks with French president Macron and German Chancellor Merkel over Ukraine's standoff with Russia over the conflict in the eastern Donbass.
